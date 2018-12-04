Hong Kong shares finish with gains

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Dec 4 — Hong Kong shares ended higher today thanks to a late rally after spending most of the day in negative territory on uncertainty about the chances China and the US will resolve their trade row despite the weekend truce.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 78.40 points, to 27,260.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.42 per cent, or 11.16 points, to 2,665.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, closed 0.43 per cent, or 5.94 points, up at 1,387.49. — AFP