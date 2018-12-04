Selangor MB tells would-be temple rescuers to use proper channels

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Shah Alam July 2, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Dec 4 — Groups and individuals proposing private solutions to the Sri Maha Mariamman temple dispute must consider the implications and legality of their plans, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shaari.

Commenting on the proposal by tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan for a crowdfund to buy over the temple land from a developer, he said this could affect the ongoing court cases over the site.

“Everyone has their own solutions, but as I said, they must to go through (the proper legal framework) and defend the principle of the rule of law,’’ he said during a press conference at the State Assembly Building here today.

He stressed that the authorities must remain neutral in the matter and will continue seeking the best possible outcome in the matter.

Amiruddin previously rejected a news portal’s report claiming his administration would acquire the land from the developer.

He repeated today that Selangor must retain its balance in the matter and show that it is not biased towards any party.

“Our only interest is public peace, stability and solving the matter where everyone is satisfied,’’ he said before conceding that it would be difficult to appease all sides in the issue.

The fund Tan started last Saturday has collected RM2 million as of yesterday, according to The Star.

The riots last week resulted in nearly two dozen vehicles damaged or destroyed, property damage at the nearby MCT Tower, and one rescue worker being severely injured after he was mobbed.