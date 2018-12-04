Lawyer: PDRM, govt application to strike out Umno suit to be heard on Feb 11

Umno is seeking a declaration that the search and seizure operation at Tower B, Pavilion Residences, Jalan Raja Chulan on May 17 was unlawful and violated the rights of the party. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― The application by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the government to strike out the suit by Umno in regards to the party's application to reclaim RM116.7 million seized by police from a condominium at Pavilion Residences here, will be heard on February 11 next year.

Lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, representing Umno, told this to reporters after the case’s mention which was held in chambers before High Court judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad here today. Also present were senior federal counsel Narkunavathy Sundareson and Khairul Nizam Mohd Kamal, representing PDRM and the government.

Hariharan said today was originally fixed for hearing Umno's application for PDRM to submit documents in regards to the seizure, but the court decided to hear out the application to strike out his client's suit first.

“Therefore, the application to nullify the suit will be heard on February 11 next year while Umno’s application to get hold of the documents on the seizure is set for mention on the same day,” he said.

The application to strike out the suit was filed on the grounds that Umno had no locus standi to do so, besides the seized money is still under investigation by the police.

On October 3, Umno through its public officer, Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusoh filed an application to request documents from PDRM, namely a copy of the police report which was the basis for the seizure of the money, a copy of the money list and photographs taken during the raid, and a rough sketch of where the money was found.

Umno through Abd Rauf filed a suit on Sept 21 and named Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (Intelligence and Operations) Datuk Mohd Sakri Arifin, CCID Assistant Commissioner R. Rajagopal, CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, the Inspector-General of Police and the government as the first to the fifth defendant.

Umno is seeking a declaration that the search and seizure operation at Tower B, Pavilion Residences, Jalan Raja Chulan on May 17 was unlawful and violated the rights of the party.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order for the return of the RM116.7 million and RM43.3 million allegedly belonging to the party as well as demanding general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

The plaintiff claimed that the defendants caused Umno to lose its right to use the funds and suffer losses. ― Bernama