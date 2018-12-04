Bursa down at mid-afternoon

Persistent selling continues to drive Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon on persistent selling in most index-linked counters, dealers said.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.26 points weaker at 1,689.46 from yesterday’s close of 1,689.46.

The index opened 2.91 points lower at 1,696.81.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 532 to 224, with 310 counters unchanged, 802 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.81 billion units valued at RM1.06 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank fell two sen each to RM9.41 and RM24.86, respectively, Tenaga dropped 18 sen to RM14.12 and CIMB Group shed nine sen to RM5.81.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 83.06 points to 11,704.43, the FBM 70 slipped 109.19 points to 13,540.82 and FBM Ace Index was 53.11 points weaker at 4,813.95.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 76.90 points to 11,659.36 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 75.33 points to 11,530.18.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was down 42.21 points at 6,905.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.3 points easier at 169.46, and the Financial Services Index decreased 64.35 points to 17,421.83. — Bernama