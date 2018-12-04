Report: Four charged over Seafield temple riots

Police have arrested over 80 people in connection to the violence at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Four people were charged with armed rioting today over the violence that took place at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya late last month.

According to the Star Online portal, Muhammad Ridzuan Sekh Ruslan, 26; Irwan Nordin, 38; Mohd Khairi Abd Rashid, 24, and Rozaihan Jamaludin, 38, were jointly charged at a magistrates’ court in Petaling Jaya.

All four pleaded not guilty to the offence of rioting while armed with axes and machetes.

The charge was proffered under Section 148 of the Penal Code and is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The group were granted bail at RM10,000 with a single surety each.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham set Jan 17 for case mention and ordered the quartet to report monthly to their closest police station as well as for them to surrender their passports.

Police have arrested over 80 people in connection to the violence at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25 that is believed to have stemmed from a land dispute between the temple and a developer.

The riots resulted in nearly two dozen vehicles damaged or destroyed, property damage at the nearby MCT Tower, and one rescue worker being severely injured after he was mobbed.