Open-minded civil service key for developed status, deputy minister says

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming speaks during a discussion on ICAEW’s economic report at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― A change in culture and mindset is key to driving Malaysia towards the “developed” status, International Trade Deputy Minister Ong Kian Ming said today.

Ong told a dialogue held by ICAEW, a global accounting institute, that the new administration looks at non-gross domestic product (GDP) indicators when outlining development policies, like clean governance and an “open-minded” civil service.

The DAP MP said there is a need to depart from the policy of the preceding Barisan Nasional leadership that looked at per capita income as the sole target to achieve a high-income status.

“We need to look at non-GDP related (indicators)...a change in mindset, progressive institutions,” he replied when asked if ringgit's drop could block the country's push to join the global economic elites.

“We need a civil service with an open mindset; institutions must be upgraded.”

Malaysia had aimed to acquire the coveted status by 2020, but the newly-elected Pakatan Harapan government had since abandoned the idea.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the man who gave birth to “Vision 2020” during his first tenure as prime minister, blamed the failure on corruption of key institutions under Barisan Nasional rule.

Dr Mahathir, after quitting Umno in 2016, led PH to a shock election win in May to end BN's sixty-year rule.

But critics argued that the rot was also part of the legacy left behind by the former BN chairman.

At 93, Dr Mahathir is Malaysia's longest serving prime minister. His first tenure lasted 22 years, from 1981 to 2004.