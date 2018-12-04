Zara launches lipstick series for the party season

Zara, known for its fast fashion, is getting into the cosmetics game. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — Zara is the latest fashion brand hopping on the beauty bandwagon.

The Spanish fast fashion retailer is launching a 20-piece lipstick collection later this month, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The collection includes 12 lipsticks and eight liquid lipsticks, with shades ranging from plums and pinks to deep reds and offering a velvety, matte finish.

The line, which will make its debut online in the UK on December 5, has apparently been inspired by the label’s Autumn/Winter 2018 fashion campaign, with an “Ultimate Trio Set” offering the kit needed to recreate the exact same beauty look as the shoot.

Zara, which had a brief flirtation with cosmetics back in 2017, is the latest in a long line of fashion labels to break into the makeup sector. Fashion heavyweights from Erdem to Isabel Marant have launched collaborative collections with various beauty behemoths over the course of this year, but there has also been a noticeable shift in the number of apparel retailers launching their own in-house beauty lines. Fast fashion giant Topshop brought back its beauty series this fall with a new and improved collection for eyes, lips and face, while Urban Outfitters also jumped on the bandwagon this summer with “Ohii”, a series spanning skincare, bodycare and colour cosmetics. Both brands were following in the footsteps of the online retailers Asos and Boohoo.com, which unveiled in-house beauty collections last year. — AFP-Relaxnews