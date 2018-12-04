Perak offers sites for Sosco’s biggest rehabilitation hospital in South-east Asia

Perak exco A. Sivanesan says the state government has identified potential locations for Socso to build the biggest hospital and rehabilitation centre in South-East Asia. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — The Perak government has identified four potential locations for the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to build the biggest rehabilitation hospital in South-East Asia, said state exco A. Sivanesan.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting today that the four locations are conveniently located near highways, declining however to name where the sites are.

“Socso just needs to choose one of the spots and the construction of the hospital and rehabilitation centre can commence soon after that,” said Sivanesan, who is the chairman of the state health, consumers affairs, civil society, national Integration and human resource committee.

“We chose (locations) near highways so that it would be easier for Sosco contributors from other states to reach the hospital,” he said.

The hospital was proposed by Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and it will be the second such Socso healthcare facility in the country after Melaka.

Apart from Sosco contributors, Sivanesan said the hospital will also benefit the public and foreigners.

“The hospital will be built specially to provide healthcare for Sosco contributors from Perlis to Selangor. While for patients beyond Selangor, they could head to the Sosco rehabilitation hospital in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

“The hospital is also open for public and foreigners, but the fee structure will be slightly different,” he said, adding that a new hospital will also reduce the congestion in other public hospitals in the state.

The Sungkai assemblyman said the hospital will be built on 40 hectares with a budget of RM500 million, which will be fully funded by Sosco.