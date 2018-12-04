Minister: All vehicles used as school buses must register next year

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The Transport Ministry will introduce a register for all private vehicles used commercially as school buses beginning in 2019, said Anthony Loke.

The minister said this was in response to public complaints that such vehicles, especially vans, were being used unofficially to ferry school students.

“We want to regulate private vehicles used as school buses to enable them to operate legally,” said Loke.

The registration mechanism is still being developed, Loke said when assuring parents that this will not affect them.