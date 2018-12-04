Perak Opposition Leader claims DAP exco behind alleged plot to topple MB

Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks at the Perak State Assembly in Ipoh December 4, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad today dropped a bombshell in the state assembly when he accused a DAP state executive councillor of being responsible in the move to oust Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as mentri besar (MB).

“Go and ask Tebing Tinggi assemblyman (Abdul Aziz Bari — DAP) whether he is the one who approached five Umno assemblymen to remove mentri besar,” he said when winding up his budget speech at the state assembly here.

Saarani was replying to a question from Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who challenged Saarani to reveal the name of the exco behind the plot in the assembly or outside.

Aziz Bari was not in the hall when the allegation was made.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman also alleged that the exco member concerned had met the five Umno assemblymen at five different locations in the state and also in Kuala Lumpur between November 2 and December 1.

“The assemblymen has the evidences to prove that the exco member has met them,” he added.

“The exco member also told the assemblymen to support him. He also said Ahmad Faizal is not qualified to be a mentri besar as he doesn’t have a certificate or degree,” said Saarani.

Saarani also told Zainol Fadzi, who is also the Perak MB’s adviser, that the current state executive councillors did not actually support the Perak MB.

“So go and ask each exco member if they are the ones involved, or ask Tebing Tinggi, true or not if he had met the Umno assemblymen,” he added.

Recently, Saarani said that there was a possibility that state elections may be held due to an impending vote of no-confidence against Ahmad Faizal.

However, Ahmad Faizal had brushed-off talk of any ‘coup’ against him, but Saarani remained adamant that there are moves to oust him.