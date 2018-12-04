1MDB audit tampering: Former A-G giving full cooperation, PAC chief says

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (pic) said that Ambrin was being very cooperative with the committee’s investigations into the matter. — Picture by Razak Ghazal

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has confirmed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is cross examining former auditor-general (A-G) Tan Sri Ambrin Buang over the alleged tampering of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) audit findings.

Speaking to the press, Ronald said that Ambrin was being very cooperative with the committee’s investigations into the matter.

“We are in the middle of our cross examinations. This will continue after 2.30pm. The topic of our discussion is on the 1MDB audit and Tan Sri is giving us full cooperation which will help with our investigations,” he said.

Recently, current A-G Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad made a stunning revelation saying that her predecessor had tampered with the 1MDB audit findings.

She claimed that a paragraph where fugitive financier Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) attended one of the 1MDB board meetings was removed under the instructions of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s office.