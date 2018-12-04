Investigators still finding source of three AK-47s found buried in Kelantan

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said his agency was not yet certain where the weapons came from and were continuing its investigation. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Police are still trying to establish if three AK-47 assault rifles found in Kelantan by Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel last Friday were smuggled into Malaysia from a neighbouring country.

“There are many angles we are looking at,” he said after attending the Unikop College at the Police College in Cheras this morning.

The three assault rifles were found buried in a bush in Kampung Gemas, Jeli, during a scheduled operation.

They were found in a gunny sack buried in a shallow pit by military personnel patrolling the area.

The rifles were said to have been smuggled into Malaysia via Thailand, but authorities have yet to confirm this.