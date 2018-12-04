Half a million attendees expected at anti-ICERD rally, Umno man claims

Umno's Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said that his party is targeting around 200,000 members to attend. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno Supreme Council Member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said today he expects 500,000 people to attend the anti-ICERD rally this Saturday at Dataran Merdeka.

Speaking to a press conference at Parliament lobby today, the Pasir Salak lawmaker said that his party is targeting around 200,000 members to attend.

“At Umno we are targeting around 200,000. I was told PAS is targeting 300,000. I’m not sure how many NGO members are attending but I think around 50,000. So you can probably expect around 500,000 people to gather with white shirts.

“Kuala Lumpur will be turned white, we are going to make it white on Saturday, 8th December,” said Tajuddin who is also the rally’s programme coordinator for Umno.

At the same time he also advised party members to head to the nation’s capital in their own cars or to carpool in order to avoid a massive traffic congestion.

He also said it was a good idea for the rally participants to head to Kuala Lumpur a day or even a week earlier.

“We encourage Umno members at branch level to come on their own transport, in their own cars. Don’t have to wait for buses or transportation. Everyone should show their support and drive your own car. That will be the easiest way to handle transportation requirement,” said the fiery MP.

Separately, Tajuddin’s party president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi pointed out that Umno and PAS wants the rally to be separated from racial issues and that they are gathering to show gratitude to the government’s decision on not ratifying the Convention.

“On behalf of Umno and PAS, we are going to this rally and it must be separated from race based issues. We are gathering in this rally to state our gratitude and thanks to the government’s and particularly the Cabinet’s decision to not ratify ICERD.

“The media must play a role to spread the news that the rally will not raise sensitive racial issues in our country,” said Zahid.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar on the other hand questioned the rally’s relevancy as the government had already made its stance regarding ICERD clear.

The Pokok Sena MP said with the government’s decision to not ratify ICERD there is no need for the peaceful demonstration.

“I’ve no problems with peaceful gatherings but I question the direction of the rally as it is no longer relevant with the issues they are raising, which is ICERD. The government has already firmly made its point that it will not ratify ICERD,” said Mahfuz.