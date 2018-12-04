IGP: Cops to monitor, facilitate anti-ICERD rally

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says police will make sure that safety is maintained during the anti-ICERD rally this weekend. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Police will monitor and do their part to ensure the “thanksgiving” rally celebrating the government’s decision not to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is held in a peaceful manner.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said since permission has been granted by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for the rally to go forward, police will make sure that safety is maintained.

“We will monitor and adhere to it since the place is owned and under the purview of DBKL, we will make the necessary preparations to make sure the gathering follows the law.

“We will make sure there will not be any safety or security problems at the rally,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi added that the police are expected to issue a permission notice to the organisers of the gathering either today or tomorrow.

The rally was initially planned as a protest against Putrajaya’s abortive bid to ratify the ICERD, but has morphed into a “thanksgiving” rally.

Authorities have repeatedly urged organisers not to go ahead with the event, saying it was now moot.

However, yesterday the Kuala Lumpur City Hall gave its approval for the organisers to use Jalan Raja for the event, with the police following suit.

On concerns the demonstration might escalate into violence, Mohamad Fuzi gave his assurance that police would follow the stipulated laws to make sure public order is maintained.

He then stressed to the organisers that they are also subjected to laws and conditions already set in place by DBKL, the rightful owners of the place where the demonstrations are to be held.

“We have also reminded the organisers to follow and not break the laws.

“Even though DBKL gave them permission, they (DBKL) did give them conditions to follow, and they must follow those conditions,” he added.