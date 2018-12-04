Perak trying to continue previously announced projects, says mentri besar

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the Perak state government will try to continue all projects announced by the previous administration. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 4 ― The Pakatan Harapan-led Perak government is working to continue all projects announced by the previous administration, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

However, Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang assemblyman, said the projects need to have a good impact on the people as well as reasonably priced.

“We are aware that many projects have been suspended or stopped altogether.

“In view of the situation, the state government has taken initiatives to discuss with the federal government to try to continue previously announced projects,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Dr Ko Chung Sen (DAP-Kepayang) at the State Assembly today.

Ahmad Faizal explained the state government always cooperated with the ministries according to their respective portfolios to forge good ties and to ensure that allocations could be channelled to Perak as per their plans.

To a supplementary question by Razman Zakaria (PAS-Gunung Semanggol) in regards to uneven development, Ahmad Faizal did not deny it.

In this regard, he urged all parties including civil servants and assemblymen to channel information in ensuring that no quarters were left behind from development. ― Bernama