Felda schemes should set up own village management council, says Johor exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 4 ― Residents in Felda land schemes that have been issued with private ownership grants are encouraged to set up their own Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to enable them to apply for federal government allocations for basic infrastructure.

State Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the proposal was made because some Felda areas did not have basic facilities despite being developed with housing projects.

“As we know the business of providing the infrastructure lies with Felda, however, due to the debt burden that it has to bear now, they are facing constraints.

“Therefore, at the state level, what we can do to help is to encourage Felda residents who have been issued with private ownership grants to establish MPKK which is under the Ministry of Rural Development.

“They can apply for basic infrastructures such as roads, water and electricity,” he said at the Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

He said this in reply to the question from Rashidah Ismail (BN-Pasir Raja) who wanted to know the role of the state government in ensuring that Felda's schemes were equipped with good public infrastructure as some areas were not provided with the facilities at all despite being developed with housing projects. ― Bernama