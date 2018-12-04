IGP: Temple riots arrest count now at 83

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Cheras December 4, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Police have arrested and detained 83 people in connection to the violence at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya on November 26 and 27, said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The inspector-general said the number was current as of 8am today, adding that all were locals.

He declined to say if the 15 fresh arrests included the 28 whose mugshots were released by his agency yesterday.

“I cannot reveal that information, but all those arrested are linked to the incident.

“We are still tracking them down,” he said in reference those with their mugshots released.

The fracas which broke out last week was over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple from the site, during which a firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured when attacked.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Several policemen were injured in the incident, which also saw 23 vehicles either torched or damaged and business premises vandalised.

Mohamad Fuzi also commented concerning the issue of police still enforcing several draconian laws such as the Prevention of Crime Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act, Security Offences(Special Measures) Act, and the Sedition Act, saying the laws have yet to be repealed by the government

“We enforce them because those laws have not been repealed yet and there are still there.

“And the government has made their decision over this matter and including concerning the sedition act,” he explained.