Ahead of anti-ICERD rally, Najib holds up right to assembly

Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged rally attendees to demonstrate their commitment to defend the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

UALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysians have the freedom to gather and demonstrate, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today in support of a “thanksgiving” rally over the government’s decision not to ratify an anti-discrimination treaty.

Calling for full participation in the rally on December 8 organised in part by Umno and PAS, he urged attendees to demonstrate their commitment to defend the Federal Constitution.

“This is our right to gather and show our unity, our sincerity to see that the sovereignty of the Constitution is not challenged,” he wrote on Facebook.

However, he also urged potential attendees to observe the law and maintain the peace, adding that they should not let their emotions get the better of them.

The rally was initially planned as a protest against Putrajaya’s abortive bid to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) but has morphed into a “thanksgiving” rally.

Authorities have repeatedly urged organisers not to go ahead with the event, saying it was now moot.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall gave its approval for the organisers to use Jalan Raja for the event, with the police following suit.