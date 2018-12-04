IGP: Cops to record statement from minister today

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is expected to have his statements recorded at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is expected to have his statements recorded at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman, said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today.

“I think his statement will be taken today. He has asked to delay it several times, so I think l if there are no changes we will take his statements today,” he said after attending the Unikop College convocation ceremony this morning.

On November 23, Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said nine individuals comprising political leaders and bloggers would be called soon to give their statements to facilitate the police investigations.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy were among nine individuals who were then called by police to give their statements over their remarks on sensitive religious and racial issues viralled on social media.