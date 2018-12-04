Sheila Majid’s daughter Kayda doesn’t want to rely on famous parents

The 27-year-old hip-hop singer said her parents taught her to be independent since young. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 ― Singer Kayda Aziz, the daughter of legendary songstress Datuk Sheila Majid and music producer Roslan Aziz said she is not counting on her famous parents to make it in the ultra-competitive world of showbusiness.

Kayda, 27, told Harian Metro if she took the easy route to success by riding on her parents’ fame, how would she be able to inspire others?

“There are successful artistes who made it without using their parents’ names and family’s influence,” she said.

Kayda, whose real name is Wan Nur Khaleda said she was taught by her parents to be independent since young.

“I started singing professionally since the age of 21 until now. In those six years, I have never given up earning a spot in the country’s music field,” she said.

Kayda said she wants to be recognised by fans for her own efforts without relying on her parents.

“How do I gain satisfaction in the music industry if everything is attainable so easily? Since the beginning until now I’ve used my own money to produce singles and albums,” she said.

Kayda, who is known for her hip-hop and R&B music style, said she initially wanted to break into the Malay music market but her attempts failed to attract fans.

“I’m still looking for a good marketing and promotional team to help develop my name in the Malay music market,” she said.