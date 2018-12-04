Johor Pakatan: ‘Irresponsible parties’ playing up racial issues to undermine country’s stability

Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (2nd left) and Johor Pas Youth chief Juwahir Amin (3rd left) at the ICERD protest outside the Kulai district police headquarters in Bandar Indahpura in Kulai November 23, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 4 — Irresponsible parties have played up issues involving race to disrupt the country’s stability and harmony, Johor Pakatan Harapan said today.

“Johor PH understands that there were manipulation attempts by some irresponsible parties on recent national issues as if trying to play-up racial sentiments to undermine the stability and harmony in the country.

“This includes issues ranging from the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) and the incidents at the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in Subang Jaya,” said the PH leadership today in a joint statement following the ruling coalition meeting on December 1.

The statement added that Johor PH will continue to focus and be consistent with the state government's administrative reform agenda for the well-being of the people.

It asserted that the real issues that surround the people today involve housing, cost of living, jobs that they agreed will be a priority.

The joint statement was signed by PH Johor chairman Datuk Osman Sapian, who is also the state’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman and menteri besar.

The others were the respective state component party chiefs such as PKR’s Hassan Abdul Karim, DAP’s Liew Chin Tong and Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Aminolhuda Hassan.

The six-point statement also touched on the issue of public complaints regarding some contractors who were trying to take advantage in exploiting the allocation channeling system of a tender process or project implementation at the municipal, district and state levels.

“Johor PH calls for any complaints from the people regarding the issue to be reported directly to the state government and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“In this case, the PH-led state government will not compromise on the matter as action will be taken accordingly with the legal provisions and constitutional provisions,” read the statement.

In a separate matter, Johor PH also expressed its full support for the recent Johor Budget 2019 which was tabled by Osman.

“Johor PH will mobilise its grassroots machinery to ensure that the budget will be understood and can benefit the people of Johor,” read the statement.