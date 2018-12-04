Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 7.21 points to 1,692.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,699.72. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today on continued selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 7.21 points to 1,692.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,699.72.

The index opened 2.91 points easier at 1,696.81.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 401 to 216, with 272 counters unchanged, 979 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.32 billion units valued at RM559.34 million.

Maybank fell one sen to RM9.42, Tenaga declined 16 sen to RM14.14 and CIMB dropped 11 sen to RM5.79, while Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.90.

Of actives, Bumi Armada fell two sen to 17.5 sen, Sumatec shed half-a-sen to two sen, Sanichi was flat at 16.5 sen and Tatt Giap was half-a-sen better at 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 51.43 points to 11,736.06, the FBM 70 declined 80.85 points to 13,569.06 and the FBM Ace Index was 24,89 points weaker at 4,842.17.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 55.41 points to 11,680.85 and the FBMT 100 Index lost 53.75 points to 11,551.76.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was down 23.30 points to 6,924.46, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.02 points easier at 169.74, and the Financial Services Index lost 46.72 points to 17,439.46. ― Bernama