Netflix scouting original series from Africa

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California January 18, 2017. — Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — Streaming service Netflix is looking to add its first African production to a library that includes original series from North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Netflix’s vice president of international originals told an audience at Content London that a series produced in Africa would “definitely” be commissioned in 2019, according to Variety.

Erik Barmack went on to predict a time when “half of the top 10 of most-watched [Netflix] shows in a given year are going to come from outside the US,” anticipating a timeframe of “years, not decades”, while “shows with multinational casts will become the norm”.

Netflix Originals programmed for December 2018 include Mexican horror series Diablero, British animated mini-series Watership Down, French romcom The Hook Up Plan, Indian cricketing drama Selection Day, Turkish military thriller Wolf and Australia’s mermaid crime drama Tidelands. — AFP-Relaxnews