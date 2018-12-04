Maszlee never said wanted to include 1MDB in History syllabus, aide clarifies

Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari explained that what Education Minister Maszlee Malik (pic) had actually said was that the 1MDB scandal would be part of Malaysian history and not History textbooks. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― Education Minister Maszlee Malik never said he wanted to include the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB)l scandal into the Malaysian History syllabus, an aide clarified today.

His press secretary Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari explained that what Maszlee had actually said was that the 1MDB scandal would be part of Malaysian history and not History textbooks when the latter was responding to Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in Parliament yesterday.

“When he was replying to a supplementary question by Pontian MP, Maszlee only said the 1MDB issue will be included in Malaysian history.

“The media reported of Maszlee saying that 1MDB will be included in the Malaysian history subject's syllabus is inaccurate. Whether or not it (1MBD) will be included into the syllabus is up to the curriculum research committee from the Education Ministry,” said Shahrul Aman.

He also demanded that media organisations publish corrections to avoid creating confusion among the general public.

However, Shahrul Aman also said the Education Ministry has no qualms about the 1MDB issue being discussed at tertiary education level.