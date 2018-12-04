Eminem drops freestyle rap ‘Kick Off’

Musician Eminem attends the premiere of ‘Southpaw’ in New York July 20, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Eminem has dropped an 11-minute freestyle set to a video shot in Detroit.

The rapper introduced his track on Twitter, saying that the release of his new movie Bodied got him feeling nostalgic for battle rap.

The black-and-white video was shot on location at The Shelter, a music venue at St Andrew’s Hall in Detroit that he calls his “old stomping grounds”. It features Eminem alone, rapping to the camera with no distractions.

Produced by Eminem, Bodied is the satirical story of a grad student turned accidental battle rapper. — AFP-Relaxnews