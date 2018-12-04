Cops open fire at vehicle, nab suspect in rape case involving minor

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 ― The police arrested a man, a suspect in a rape case involving a minor, after shooting at the tyre of his car at Jalan Lebuhraya Jelutong here last night.

Northeast Police District chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police spotted the 29-year-old man driving in the area and flagged him down for inspection in the incident at 9.30pm.

“Based on the information obtained by the police, the man was a rape suspect involving a minor in Paya Terubong, here, recently and we tried to stop his car for further inspection.

“But the man, who knew the police was onto him, sped up but hit a motorcycle and a car. The driver of the two vehicles were not hurt,” he said here today.

He said the police had to shoot at the rear tyre of the man's car as he refused to stop despite being directed several times to do so and his reckless driving was dangerous to other road users.

Che Zaimani said the suspect's car hit another vehicle after going out of control due to its flat back tyre and stopping, and the man fled on foot to Jalan Sungai Pinang, here, but was nabbed after a short chase.

“The suspect, who is from Jalan Paya Terubung, with nine crime and drug records, had just ended his parole on Nov 26 for a criminal offence,” he said, adding that the unemployed man was remanded for further investigation. ― Bernama