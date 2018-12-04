Bastille teases ‘Other People’s Heartache’ mixtape

From left: Kyle J Simmons, Dan Smith, William Farquarson and Chris ‘Woody’ Wood of British rock band Bastille. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 4 — British band Bastille is taking to Instagram to tease the latest instalment in its mixtape series Other People’s Heartache.

In three videos the band posted to Instagram on Sunday, they shared the same snippet of glitchy music, in one case accompanied by a US phone number, in one case a heart and finally joined by a UK number that seem to be a sort of heartbreak hotline. In every case, the videos are joined by the hashtag #OPH4 and the web address otherpeoplesheartache.com.

For now, the website reveals little else, offering a chance to sign up for updates and displaying the scrolling lyrics "Cos the devil’s got my arms, and it pulls me back into the night."

The first Other People’s Heartache instalment was released in February 2012 and featured mashups of samples, covers and the band’s own music. It was followed by a second in December of that year, and two years later, in December 2016, by the most recent mixtape, which also included collaborations with other artists including HAIM, MNEK and Rag’n’Bone Man on original tracks.

Bastille has tour dates scheduled around the US this month and is scheduled to visit Australia in January before embarking on a tour of the UK and Ireland starting later that month. — AFP-Relaxnews