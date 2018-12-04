Florence and the Machine headlining BST Hyde Park

Florence Welch from British band Florence and the Machine. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Florence and the Machine have been announced as the July 13 headliners for British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Florence Welch and company top a bill that also includes the National and Lykke Li as well as Khruangbin and Nadine Shah. Tickets for the day will go on sale Friday (December 7).

BST Hyde Park will take place over two weekends, July 5-7 and July 12-14, and so far only the second weekend’s headliners have been revealed. It was recently revealed that Robbie Williams will headline on July 14, with the rest of that day’s performers yet to be announced.

Both Bob Dylan and Neil Young have meanwhile been announced as headliners for Friday, July 12, joined by a bill of yet-to-be-revealed acts.

Find tickets and lineups at www.bst-hydepark.com. — AFP-Relaxnews