Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus?

Ahead of its Unpacked event, a clear 360-degree render of the Galaxy S10+ has surfaced online. — Reuters pic

KUAL A LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Samsung will be launching their Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus early next year. For their 10th anniversary model, Samsung is expected to release something all new with a newer Infinity Display that comes with a cut-out-hole for the selfie camera.

Ahead of its Unpacked event, a clear 360-degree render of the Galaxy S10 Plus has surfaced online thanks to serial leakster @onleaks.

According to @onleaks which had shared his renders with 91Mobiles, Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a 6.4″ Quad HD+ AMOLED display which is a similar size as the current Galaxy Note9. Upfront, it gets a dual-camera setup that’s placed on the top right of the display. Obviously, this results a larger cut out hole.

From the renders, the bezels for the sides appear to be quite thick but it looks quite symmetrical on all sides. Over at the rear, the Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a triple-camera setup that’s placed horizontally like the Galaxy Note8. Looking at the current Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9, it won’t be surprising for Galaxy S10 Plus to feature both telephoto and wide-angle lens.

Unlike the current and previous Galaxy S devices, there’s no longer a physical fingerprint sensor. Instead, the new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are expected to come with an in-display unit.

While most manufacturers have killed the 3.5mm headphone jack, Samsung is still keeping the audio port next to its USB-C port. The metal frame design looks similar to the current generation and even the placement of the buttons remain unchanged. Since the forehead and chin are thinner than before, the earpiece speaker appears to be moved to the upper edges of the device.

In terms of hardware, you can expect Samsung to feature a newer Snapdragon 8150 processor for the US market, while the rest of the world including Malaysia will be getting their Exynos 9820 chip. It was rumoured that Samsung might put in up to 12GB of RAM, however, @onleaks reckons that the South Korean manufacturer will offer a more conservative 6GB and 8GB RAM options like the Galaxy Note9.

Serial leakster @onleaks have been quite spot on when it comes to leaking new devices. There will be some minor discrepancies on the renders but generally, it doesn’t stray too far from the real thing.

Interestingly, another leakster by the name of @UniverseIce had commented that his renders are wrong. He believe that the side bezels are just too thick and he don’t believe that Samsung will release this kind of design.

If it is true, then the side bezel of the Galaxy S10+ will reach 3.5mm or more (S9+ only 2.05mm), close to the iPhone XS, I don't believe Samsung will make this design. pic.twitter.com/11YI2MrNaO — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2018

What do you think of the Galaxy S10 Plus renders? If this is the real deal, is it a step forward to avoid the notch? Let us know in the comments below. —SoyaCincau