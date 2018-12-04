The Samsung Galaxy S10 might not have face unlock

According to Korean site The Bell, the S10 may not have face unlock as there’s simply no room on the front of the device to house the components required for 3D face unlock. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Anticipation is definitely building for the launch of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S10, which is set to make its debut next year.

The device is almost definitely going to feature an all-new display that does away with the need to have a notch or bar to house the front camera.

Known as the display Infinity-O display, it is virtually bezel-less resulting in an all-display front save for a tiny to house a front-facing camera.

But doing away with bezels might come with a cost for the Galaxy S10. Samsung could be ditching face unlock as there’s physically no room to house the required parts for the feature.

Not much is known about the Galaxy S10 but there are many reliable leaks to go on.

The most recent is from a Korean site The Bell, a site that has proven to be reliable when it comes to providing leaked information about upcoming Samsung devices.

According to the site, the S10 may not have face unlock as there’s simply no room on the front of the device to house the components required for 3D face unlock.

Samsung had intended for the feature to be included with the Galaxy S10 but had to abandon the idea as the needed more time to make the tech work.

Samsung is working on at least four different variants of the Galaxy S10 — a 5.8-inch S10, 6.2-inch S10+ and a new budget model — all of which will have only one front-facing camera.

However, the fourth variant, codenamed “Beyond X”, will feature a large 6.7-inch display and two front-facing cameras.

But the two front cameras will not be enough to support 3D facial recognition like the one used on the iPhone X series.

The all-display design of the Galaxy S10 also means there’s no room for a dedicated fingerprint sensor.

This means the S10 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and interestingly, according to BGR, the company has been working on a more sophisticated form of the tech.

Instead of an optical in-display fingerprint scanner the S10 deploys a more sophisticated ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that is supposed to be faster and more accurate than the former.

So what do you think? Does not having face unlock a deal-breaker for you? Let us know in the comments. — SoyaCincau