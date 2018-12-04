Kill the death penalty now, Putrajaya told

Calling the death penalty a ‘barbaric’ practice with no relief for mistakes, lawyer N. Surendran said capital punishment has no place in civilised society. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The government must table the repeal of the death penalty within the current parliamentary session to demonstrate its sincerity in the matter, said the Lawyers for Liberty group.

Group adviser N. Surendran pointed out that no such Bill has made it into Parliament’s agenda despite the assurances given by de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong that Putrajaya will proceed with the proposed repeal.

“This is a grave cause for concern as the current session of the Dewan Rakyat will end by next week. We understand that the Bill to abolish the death penalty has been given to the Cabinet for approval.

“Who, or what, is then holding it up?” the former Padang Serai MP asked.

Calling the death penalty a “barbaric” practice with no relief for mistakes, the lawyer said capital punishment has no place in civilised society.

Surendran added that it would be fitting if the Bill could be tabled on Dec 10 to coincide with the international day for human rights.

“This would be a fitting present to the Malaysian people, who voted for justice, the rule of law and the upholding of human rights on 9th May 2018.”

Last month, Liew said the death penalty would be abolished and replaced with life imprisonment without parole.

The minister first announced the plan to do away with capital punishment on October 10, coincidentally the World Day against the Death Penalty.

However, the precise timeline for Putrajaya’s proposed repeal is not currently known.