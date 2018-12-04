Patriot: Hishammuddin broke law by sending troops to Yemen without Cabinet nod

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein allegedly departed from standard procedures in the deployment of Malaysian troops to participate in the so-called ‘Ops Yemen II’ by neglecting to seek Cabinet approval beforehand. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein acted unlawfully by deploying Malaysian military personnel to Yemen without express approval from the Cabinet, said a group representing retired servicemen.

Responding to Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong’s disclosure in Parliament yesterday, the National Patriot Association called the revelation “shocking” and said Hishammuddin is obliged to now say who authorised the deployment.

Patriot president Brig. Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamad Arshad Raji also questioned if the Yang diPertuan Agong, the head of the Malaysian Armed Forces, was consulted before the decision and asked who funded the entire mission.

“There is obviously a serious flaw in the decision making of the government, and in particular the Defence Ministry to deploy troops overseas for operational tasks without sanction by the Cabinet or Parliament.

“Who should be held accountable should there be lives lost while in operational duties abroad?” Arshad asked in a statement.

Yesterday, Liew alleged that Hishamuddin departed from standard procedures in the deployment of Malaysian troops to participate in a Saudi-led coalition that is in conflict with Yemen by neglecting to seek Cabinet approval beforehand.

He also disclosed that the deployment cost Malaysia tens of millions of ringgit.

The deputy minister said there was no record of a Cabinet decision at the time to sanction the mission.

Hishammuddin previously said the military personnel did not take part in actual combat and were there primarily as logistical support of the so-called “Ops Yemen II”.

The Pakatan Harapan government moved to withdraw the troops after winning the general election.