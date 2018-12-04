Asia shares ease as doubts emerge over Sino-US trade war truce

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai July 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 — Asian shares fell in early trade today as a relief rally sparked by a truce in the US-China trade war gave way to doubts on whether the two countries are able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2 per cent as the Australian market gave up 0.5 per cent and Seoul's Kospi fell 0.6 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.3 per cent lower.

The temporary freeze on further hostilities in the trade war between the United States and China had sparked a global rally in equity markets yesterday, pushing MSCI's all-country world index up 1.3 per cent. But even before the trading day ended, major US indexes pulled back from intraday highs as investors pondered unresolved issues between the two countries.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.13 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.51 per cent.

“Overall trade news overnight (has) probably left the market with more questions than answers, can the US and China really resolve their differences in 90 days?” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note to clients. “It seems that more details and signs of progress will be needed if the initial trade truce warm fuzzy feeling is to be sustained.”

Already there was confusion over when the 90-day period would start. A White House official said it started on December 1. Earlier, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters it would start on January 1.

Moreover, none of the commitments that US officials said had been given by China, including reducing its 40 per cent tariffs on autos, were agreed to in writing and specifics had yet to be hammered out.

Adding to worries over the outlook for the global economy, the yield curve between US three-year and five-year notes, and between two-year and five-year paper inverted yesterday — the first parts of the Treasury yield curve to invert since the financial crisis, excluding very short-dated debt.

Analysts expect an inversion of the two-year, 10-year yield curve — seen as a predictor of a US recession — to follow suit.

Early in Asian trade, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 2.9661 per cent compared with its US close of 2.991 per cent yesterday. The two-year yield touched 2.8251 per cent compared with a US close of 2.833 per cent.

“The fear across global markets is that this is just a short term relief rally and we will find ourselves back where we were a few weeks ago and staring down the barrel of a long term global growth slow down,” Nick Twidale, Sydney-based analyst at Rakuten Securities Australia said in a note.

“In the short term it seems we may find investors once again back to trading sentiment fluctuations as news hits the markets piecemeal on trade agreement progress.”

In contrast to the retreat in equity markets, oil prices continued to rise on today after surging 4 per cent the day before on the US-China trade truce, and ahead of a key Opec meeting that is expected to lead to supply cuts.

US crude was 0.5 per cent higher at US$53.23 (RM222.45) per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at US$61.69 a barrel yesterday.

In the currency market, the US dollar eased 0.05 per cent against the yen to 113.59, while the euro was flat on the day at US$1.1351.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was scheduled to testify tomorrow to a congressional Joint Economic Committee, but the hearing was postponed because of a national day of mourning for US President George HW Bush, who died on Friday.

The US dollar came under pressure last week on Powell's comments that rates were nearing neutral levels, which markets widely interpreted as signalling a slowdown in the Fed's rate-hike cycle.

Spot gold was flat, trading at US$1,231.11 per ounce. — Reuters