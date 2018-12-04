Report: Fresh 1MDB charges against Jho Low today

According to a report, fugitive financier Low Taek Jho will be charged in absentia at the Sessions Court here today. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Authorities will present additional charges against fugitive financier Low Taek Jho today, this time directly related to 1MDB.

According to the Star Online portal, Low or Jho Low will be charged in absentia at the Sessions Court here today.

The nature of the charges is not yet known.

In August, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) charged Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, in absentia for money laundering.

Both men still have outstanding warrants for their arrest stemming from the charges then.

Low is increasingly being portrayed as the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal that has spanned at least 10 countries.

While he maintains his innocence in the matter, more and more of his associates have either pleaded guilty to offences linked to the scandal or are on trial for the same.

Last week, a former official with the US Justice Department confessed to banking violations as part of an attempt to lobby the country’s authorities to drop their pursuit of the 1MDB scandal.

Previously, Goldman Sachs’ former head of SEA, Tim Leissner, also pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the US over corrupt practices linked to the Malaysian state investment fund.

In Malaysia, the AGC has charged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other former government officials over the scandal.

Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has also been charged with money laundering but it is unclear if the funds from her case are related to 1MDB. She has also been charged with corruption over an unrelated solar power project in Sarawak.