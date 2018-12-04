Huawei’s first notch-free all-screen smartphone is the Nova 4

The Huawei Nova 4 has an edge to edge display but with a noticeable chin at the bottom. Instead of a notch, it has a tiny cut out hole at the top left which houses the front camera. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Huawei is about to release their new all-screen smartphone that has a cut-out-hole for the front camera. As rumoured earlier, the device will be launching this month and it will be called the Huawei Nova 4.

The device was shown live for the first time during a celebrity’s birthday celebration last week. As pictured above, it has an edge to edge display but with a noticeable chin at the bottom. Instead of a notch, it has a tiny cut out hole at the top left which houses the front camera.

Huawei has confirmed that the device is called the Nova 4 on Weibo and it is expected to launch on 17 December 2018. So far there are no details on the specs and camera setup.

Apart from Huawei, Samsung is expected to release a similar device that’s going to be called the Galaxy A8s. With a small hole at the corner, this approach offers a less obstructive full-screen experience compared to a notched display, especially while playing videos. Meanwhile, Huawei’s sub-brand, honour, uses a sliding mechanism on the Magic 2 to solve the front camera conundrum. — SoyaCincau