Agriculture Dept: Alarming trend of unregistered pesticides coming into Malaysia from neighbouring nations

Agriculture director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali says the use of unregistered pesticides iss seen as serious among farmers and planters, especially in the northern states of peninsula Malaysia. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 ― The movement of unregistered pesticides from a neighbouring nation into the country is alarming as its use may threaten the country's food safety, said Agriculture director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali.

He said the use of prohibited substances was seen as serious among farmers and planters, especially in the northern states of peninsula Malaysia.

“Although many have been fined or charged with legal action, there are many others who are bold enough to bring in the poisonous pesticides.

“It’s not about food safety and health, farmers who use them are also vulnerable and prone to its negative effects,” he said.

He said this in a press conference following the success of the raids by Department of Pesticides and Fertiliser Control on various non-registered pesticides worth RM1.146 million in five premises in Kinta and Pengkalan Hulu, Perak from November 27 to 29.

Jamal Harizan said it had identified several premises in several states believed to be actively selling, storing and repackaging the prohibited items and will take action.

On the raid in Perak, Jamal Harizan said the pesticides which were believed to contain unregistered active ingredients and were banned in Malaysia, were used for weed control and pests.

“This product is in high demand because it is sold 40 per cent cheaper than the market price,” he said. ― Bernama