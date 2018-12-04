TNB’s Fibre Broadband is capable of delivering speeds above 900Mbps

If you’re wondering how’s TNB’s fibre broadband performance, Pos Malaysia has provided a sneak preview with a speedtest conducted at a post office in Jasin. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is currently running broadband trials on its own fibre network. When it was announced several months ago, the pilot programme aims to cover 1,100 homes in Jasin, Melaka.

If you’re wondering how’s TNB’s fibre broadband performance, Pos Malaysia has provided a sneak preview with a speedtest conducted at a post office in Jasin.

From their tweet, it appears that their fibre broadband connection can hit as high as 935Mbps for downloads and 769Mbps for uploads with a ping of 7ms. Overall, it’s faster than Unifi‘s current top of the line 800Mbps plan that’s offered as a Turbo upgrade for those who subscribe to their old 100Mbps plan.

Pejabat Pos Jasin is powered up to 900 Mbps! Kudos to @Tenaga_Nasional for its pilot project delivering broadband using its existing infra.



A huge thank you to Minister @GobindSinghDeo, @Ishsal and @SKMM_MCMC for providing the Rakyat with affordable high-speed internet! pic.twitter.com/ULQPvjLnC0 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (@pos4you) December 3, 2018

Of course, these are just trials at the moment and this might not necessary reflect the final commercial offering. In the tweet, Pos Malaysia had expressed gratitude to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh and MCMC Chairman, Al-Ishsal Ishak for providing affordable high-speed broadband, but there are no details yet on its actual pricing.

Nevertheless, the speedtest looks promising and hopefully TNB will extend their fibre broadband trials to more areas.

When TNB kicked off its pilot program, it was mentioned that its fibre optic network was an integral part of its electricity grid operation’s design. It forms a part of its TNB’s telecommunications network and it is utilised to ensure high reliability of electricity supply nationwide.

According to TNB Chairman, Tan Sri Leo Moggie, the project serves a platform to test the concept of Open Access. This could stimulate participation from new and existing providers in backhaul and retail broadband. — SoyaCincau