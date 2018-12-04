Weekly PC download charts: ‘X4 Foundations’ launches to chart success

‘X4: Foundations’ accrued a Mostly Positive aggregate Steam user rating across 2,000 reviews in the four days since its release. — Picture courtesy of Egosoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 4 — The November 30 release of enormous sci-fi space station sim X4 Foundations made a sizable impact across a number of PC digital retail sites, even if it couldn’t knock competitive card game Artifact from the Steam store’s peak.

Fantasy card game Artifact, developed by Steam store operator Valve Corp, is unsurprisingly enough top of Steam’s weekly bestseller list for the week beginning December 2, 2018, having released the week before.

Yet without Valve’s platform advantage, another newcomer, from independent Germany game studio Egosoft, made its presence felt across multiple storefronts, notching top five placings on Steam, the Humble Store, GOG and Gamersgate, among others.

Players of November 30’s ambitious space sim X4: Foundations can choose whether to explore the X4 universe as a miner, interplanetary trader, fighter pilot, empire builder or outlaw pirate; they can buy, pilot, and upgrade all manner of spaceships, large and small; hulking space stations can also be designed and constructed.

Some early adopters have been reporting issues with bugs and game stability. Even so, X4: Foundations appears to be in much better shape than its ill-received 2013 predecessor X: Rebirth and, as a result, is more commonly compared to the earlier entries in the 20-year-old franchise.

It enters a genre already populated by Elite Dangerous, Star Citizen, No Man’s Sky, and Eve Online.

And right now is a busy time for fans of those games. No Man’s Sky released an undersea Abyss update at the end of October followed by a Visions update towards the end of November; subscription-based EVE Online released free expansion Onslaught halfway through the month; Star Citizen is luring players to buy more spaceships through a free trial and anniversary sale running until December 4, and a fourth chapter of the Beyond story arc arrives in Elite Dangerous on December 11.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Artifact

2. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

3. X4: Foundations

4. Farming Simulator 19

5. Monster Hunter: World

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Fallout 76

2. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Edition of LIght

3. Just Cause 4 — Gold Edition

4. X4: Foundations

5. Parkitect

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. X4: Foundations

2. Farming Simulator 19

3. Conan Exiles

4. Hitman 2

3. Darksiders III

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. Tropico 5 Complete Bundle

2. Fanatical’s Survivors Bundle

3. Neurovoider

4. Tekken 7

5. Anime Tales Bundle

GOG (gog.com)

1. X4: Foundations — Standard + Collectors editions

2. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

3. Battletech — Flashpoint

4. Darksiders III

4. Redout: Solar Challenge Edition

Itchio’s Most Popular (itch.io)

1. Penthos

2. Northbury Grove: King’s Comfort

3. Bread — A First Person Adventure Game

4. Death Trips

5. The Child’s Sight — AFP-Relaxnews