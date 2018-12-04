Man allegedly beaten to death for stealing bananas

A picture of the man with blood oozing from his head after being allegedly beaten to death for stealing bananas had gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp. — Picture via Twitter/MyWatch

MARANG, Dec 4 ― A man said to be in his 40s was found dead at the back of a house in Kampung Tebakang here with two bunches of bananas close to him at 4.30pm here yesterday.

A picture of the man with blood oozing from his head after being allegedly beaten to death for stealing bananas had gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp .

Marang District Police Chief DSP Mohd Suhaimi Ali said that police had identified the suspect and the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim's body was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu for a post-mortem, he added. ― Bernama