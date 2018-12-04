'Incredibles 2,' 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' lead Annie Awards nominations

'Incredibles 2' pulled in US$1.24b at the international box office and won Best Animated Film from the National Board of Review. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — Pixar's Incredibles 2 and Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet tie for the lead in number of nominations with 10 apiece, including those for Best Animated Feature, ahead of the animation industry's February 2019 Annie Awards.

Joining Incredibles 2 and Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet in the 2019 Annie Awards' Best Animated Feature category are Early Man, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Each also scores a nomination in the Animated Feature section's Character Animation category.

Hotel Transylvania 3 replaced Isle of Dogs in the Director's run-off, Netflix's Next Gen replaced Spider-Man in Voice Acting, and CGI / live-action picture Mary Poppins Returns replaced Incredibles 2 in the Production Design group.

Overall, the Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet -- both produced by different arms of the Disney empire -- enter the Annie Awards with 10 nominations each.

December's upcoming superhero outing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" tallied 8 nods, Aardman Animation's Early Man accrued 7, and Wes Anderson stop-motion story Isle of Dogs marked 4.

Other multiple nominees across the gala ceremony's 32 categories include Google's Back to the Moon, episodic TV shows Hilda and Disney Mickey Mouse, and VR / standard format video game Moss.

A separate Best Animated Feature category for independent films highlighted Ce Magnifique Gâteau! and MFKZ, Mirai, Ruben Brandt, Collector and Tito and the Birds.

The 46th annual Annie Awards take place on February 2, 2019, ahead of the Academy Awards, or Oscars, on February 24.

The Oscars' Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its own nominations, including those for the Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Short Oscars, on January 22, 2019, two days after Annies voting closes.

A full list of Annie Award nominees can be seen at annieawards.org/nominees.

Also this week, on December 4 the American Film Institute publishes its annual list of honorees, which frequently overlaps with the Oscars' Best Picture category. The Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Writers Guild then reveal their own nominations on December 6. — AFP-Relaxnews