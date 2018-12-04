Check out ‘Les Misérables' TV series first trailer (VIDEO)

The new BBC production of ‘Les Misérables’ sees Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins leading six one-hour episodes. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — The six-part, non-musical adaptation of Victor Hugo classic Les Misérables inches closer, with a debut trailer laying out revolutionary Paris and introducing viewers to a slate of characters played by Lily Collins, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Olivia Colman, Adeel Akhtar and others.

Based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel rather than the stage musical that followed over one hundred years later, Les Misérables sees Lily Collins, Dominic West and David Oyelowo step into the iconic roles of poor city-dweller Fantine, factory owner Jean Valjean and police officer Inspector Javert.

The story takes place over two decades through an epic change in fortunes, all three characters bound together by chance encounter, the conditions in which they find themselves, and their differing approaches to matters of poverty, crime, and injustice.

heir paths cross in fateful manner, and the story eventually concludes during a period of city-wide rebellion that came at a critical point for the French Republic.

Unlike 2012's three-time Oscar winning musical film, this BBC and PBS co-production is forgoing a musical component, instead focusing in on the details of Victor Hugo's dramatic tale.

Also involved in the production are Olivia Colman and Adeel Akhtar, playing a couple who took care of Fantine's daughter to one degree or another.

Colman and Akhtar both worked on another BBC six-parter, 2016's The Night Manager.

Perhaps more significantly for the timing of the trailer's release, Colman took the lead in one of this season's award ceremony frontrunners, Yorgos Lanthimos's "The Favourite," which swept the board at the December 2 British Independent Film Awards with a record 10 wins, including Best Actress for Colman herself.

Les Misérables is due sometime in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews