Arsenal and Tottenham charged for failing to control players

Players clash after Eric Dier’s goal celebration at the Emirates Stadium. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 4 — Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged for failing to control their players in Sunday’s north London derby in the Premier League, England’s Football Association said yesterday.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier’s goal celebration in his side’s 4-2 defeat had sparked angry scenes on the touchline, with Arsenal’s substitutes unhappy with the England player.

“Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged following their game. It is alleged that in the 32nd minute, they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement.

The clubs have until 1800GMT on Thursday to respond.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira helped Arsenal cancel out goals from Dier and Harry Kane.

Arsenal, who have 30 points from 14 games, leapfrogged Tottenham to fourth place in the standings on goal difference.

Up next for Arsenal is a trip to Manchester United on Wednesday while Tottenham host managerless Southampton. — Reuters