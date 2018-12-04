Dondang Sayang gets Unesco nod

The Dondang Sayang was recently recognised by the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Melaka has always been known for its arts and heritage, and now it has another feather in its cap, with the Dondang Sayang recently gaining recognition from the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said this international recognition for the country’s heritage was in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category.

“This kind of recognition is much sought after by member nations as it gains an advantage in terms of preservation, protection and opportunities to showcase the country’s identity.

“It will also increase a country's visibility internationally which will indirectly attract more tourists who want to see the performances up close,” he said in a press conference held at the Parliament lobby today.

The inclusion of the Dondang Sayang in the Unesco listing was decided in Mauritius on Nov 29.

Mohamaddin said the recognition was made under the ‘Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage 2003’ which was ratified by Malaysia.

He said the last time Malaysia was given a similar recognition was in 2005 for the’'Mak Yong’ performance.

On a separate matter, he said Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab went on compulsory retirement after serving for 36 years.

His post will now be held by Tourism Malaysia’s Senior Director (Asia and Africa International Promotions Division) Datuk Musa Yusof. — Bernama