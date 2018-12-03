Woman, 60, injured in snatch theft incident

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — A woman was severely injured when she fell face down in a snatch theft incident at Lorong Lebuh Mahsuri, Bayan Baru near here, early Saturday morning.

The 60-year-old nasi lemak seller, is now unconscious and being treated at Penang Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Southwest district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the incident was reported at 6.15am when she was walking with her two friends to her friend’s house in the area after leaving the car at the parking lot.

“The victim was approached by two men on a motorcycle and they tried to grab her handbag. The suspects failed to get the handbag but the victim fell down,” he said here today.

Anbalagan said the woman had no external injuries and according to the victim’s doctor most likely she was having internal bleeding inside the head.

He said the area where the incident took place did not have closed-circuit cameras and the police urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station to facilitate investigations. — Bernama