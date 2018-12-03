Khaled disputes Dr M’s claim that civil servants’ salary hikes causes price hikes

Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin speaks during a press conference at Johor State Umno liaison office, May 10, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent claims that the twice yearly salary hike for civil servants was a contributing factor to the rise in prices of goods is not relevant, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that the claim was contrary to what the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government championed as the then Opposition coalition on the low and uncompetitive salary of Malaysians.

“If we review it, one of the PH government’s narrative during the general election campaign was to address the low salary scale for unskilled Malaysians.

“That is why the minimum wage limit of RM1,500 was one of the main points offered, only to set it at RM1,050 after they (PH) won and then it was revised to RM1,100,” said Khaled in a 20-point statement today.

Khaled, who was also the former Johor mentri besar, said if the previous government had taken a proactive and fair move by raising the salaries of the civil service, then it was a move to be supported as it was done for a reason.

“More importantly, even without a pay rise, the price of goods will still continue to increase. The argument that the public salary increases is a factor that contributes to the rise in the price of goods is extremely inaccurate and illogical,” said the 59-year-old Umno politician.

Khaled, who lost the entire state to the PH coalition during the May general election, explained that the number of civil servants in the country is also not large, but matches the needs of the population with a 1:20 ratio.

“In 2003, with a population of about 25 million people, civil servants were about a million people who made the ratio of civil servants to population at 1:25.

“Now in 2018, a total population of 32.4 million people with the strength of civil servants of 1.62 million makes the ratio of civil servants to population at 1:20,” he said.

Khaled went on to elaborate that the largest group of civil servants is from the education sector such as teachers, followed by security personnel such as military and police, as well as health officials.

“Compared to other countries such as Europe, their civil servants are defined to be so specific that they are broken down into public services, the health and hospital sectors and security.

“So, if it’s combined, as how Malaysia does, it’s definitely a huge figure with an estimated ratio of about 1:10. This figure is nearly twice as large as Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, Mahathir lamented that he is not happy with a bloated civil service as his successors did not follow his philosophy of a lean workforce during his 15-year absence from government.

“What they did was, they increased the number of workers, from one million at the time when I stepped down, to 1.6 million,” he said during an exclusive interview with a news portal (FMT) at his office in Putrajaya.

Mahathir, who was in power for 22 years until he stepped down in 2003, was known to have argued against an increase in salary, saying it is a factor in rising living costs.