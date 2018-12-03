Police record statement from Ganabatirau regarding temple incident

SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — Police today recorded the statement from Selangor executive councillor V. Ganabatirau to assist in investigations into alleged racial statements following the chaos at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

Three police officers, believed to be from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, were seen entering the office of Ganabatirau, who is also the Kota Kemuning State Assemblyman, at the State Secretariat Building here at 6.20pm. They left about two hours later.

“I told them what I told the media. Nothing more, nothing less,” he said when met by reporters later.

The DAP elected representative had, on Nov 26, uploaded a status on his Facebook social account claiming that a group of Muslims were attacking the temple.

His statement was criticised by various parties, including Selangor PAS, who described his action as trying to stoke racial sentiments.

Police had earlier explained that the chaos at the temple in the early mornings of Monday and Tuesday last week had nothing to do with racial dispute but were related to the issue of relocating the temple from its original site in USJ25 to Putra Heights, which is about three kilometres away.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code. — Bernama