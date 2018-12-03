What happens when there is a faulty question in SPM? — Boo Soon Yew

DECEMBER 3 — As I pen this letter on Monday, 3rd December 2018, the day of the penultimate paper for the SPM Science stream students, I cannot help but seek to speak for them regarding a matter that may seem trivial to some.

It is the matter of a faulty question that arises in the SPM and how the Ministry of Education, in particular the Examinations Board will seek to address the issue (if they wish to).

Note I attach a caveat at the end of my query above. In the past, in my capacity as a full-time private tutor who has been teaching the Pure Science subjects since 1994 in Penang, I had pointed out errors in SPM Chemistry objective question plus Physics too. Yet, the reply was always nonchalant to say the least which is “tiada kesilapan dalam soalan”.

So in this environment of “Malaysia Baru” and by the virtue of accountability, I plead to the good offices of the persons responsible to reexamine Q47 of the just concluded SPM Biology Paper 1 2018.

For one who knows his or her genetic basics, a sex-linked or X-linked disease like colour blindness can show two genotypes if you are a “normal” female.

Hence this question throws two sets of combination for the Generation 2, depending if it was homozygous dominant or heterozygous for the female Q in the diagram.

Ultimately, the two possible combinations can match with three of the offered four choices from A to D.

I sincerely hope that a fair decision can be made by the Examinations Board on how the eventual marking of this question is to be done. Is there a mechanism to accept three answers? Or will the faulty question be done away with and the paper is scored to a total of 49 instead of the usual 50 objective questions.

A reply from the Ministry of Education will be most appreciated, not only for me but definitely for the students who are sitting for this SPM and seek an answer for their predicament.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.