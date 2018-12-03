A-G’s Report urges PAC to probe into two ministries

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad said there were several matters and punitive issues which needed to be addressed regarding the reports involving the the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as the Transport Ministry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been urged to investigate the Youth and Sports Ministry as well as the Transport Ministry based on the Auditor-General’s Report 2017 Series 2 released today.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad said there were several matters and punitive issues which needed to be addressed regarding the reports involving the two ministries.

“This does not mean that wrongdoing has been proven, but there is a need for further investigation. For example, if a civil servant is negligent, then the Public Service Department will investigate.

“If it involves a contractor, it will be investigated by the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the authorities. So, it is subject to further investigation. It does not mean punishment has been meted out,” she said at a joint press conference with PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee after handing over a book containing the report to the committee.

Kiandee refused to elaborate on the matter, except to say: “As the PAC, of course we will look into the matter.” — Bernama