Trade truce, Italy budget compromise hopes send Italian yields tumbling

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici (left) talks with Italian Minister of Economy Giovanni Tria at the EU headquarters in Brussels, December 3, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 3 — Italy’s borrowing costs tumbled to their lowest level in just over two months today after two newspapers reported that Rome was negotiating with the EU to reduce its 2019 target for the budget deficit to 2.0 per cent of GDP or even below.

News that the European Central Bank would trim Italy’s share in a new capital key – used to divvy up purchases of government bonds under its stimulus plan – took the edge off the rally, but Italian bond yields were still lower across the curve.

News that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to halt new tariffs during talks in Argentina on Saturday, following months of escalating tensions on trade and other issues, has fuelled demand for risk assets such as Italian government bonds.

As European stock markets rallied, the euro firmed and oil prices jumped, while yields on safe-haven German bonds rose.

But the most eye-catching moves in European bond markets came from Italy, where two-year debt yields fell 13 basis points to 0.71 per cent, their lowest level in 2-1/2 months.

Five-year Italian debt yields tumbled 16 bps to 2.17 per cent. Ten-year yields fell to two-month lows at 3.15 per cent, narrowing the gap over German Bund peers to its tightest in around two months.

Italy’s bond market has bounced back in recent weeks on signs that the country’s anti-establishment government is willing to reach a compromise with the European Union over its budget plans for next year.

In response to a question about whether Italy is negotiating a reduction in the deficit-to-GDP ratio to 2.0 per cent or 1.9 per cent from a present target of 2.4 per cent, La Repubblica daily today quoted Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria as saying: “Yes, these are the figures.”

“They (the Italian government) do seem keen to get a compromise and this is helping the risk mood towards BTPs today,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

The yields came slightly off those lows after it emerged Germany’s share in the capital of the ECB is set to rise at the expense of countries whose economies have shrunk, such as Italy, Spain and Greece.

“The changes in the capital key has been as expected,” Commerzbank rates strategist Christoph Rieger said.

“It comes into force on Jan. 1 and will apply in terms of how the sovereigns pay into ECB capital, but we don’t know in what way it will be applied to the asset purchase programme yet.”

Bund selling limited

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield jumped as much as 4 bps to around 0.35 per cent, but drifted back down following weak data and the ECB announcement on the capital key.

Data showing euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest rate in over two years in November provided further evidence that the bloc’s economic growth is past its peak.

Analysts added that a note of caution on what to expect in terms of global trade talks, political developments in the bloc and next week’s vote in the British parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal limited selling of safe-haven German debt. — Reuters