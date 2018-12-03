Dr Mahathir gets the ball rolling for lecture series

MIM president Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar at a press at Hotel Istana in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) is holding the Dr Mahathir Mohamad Leadership Series on Dec 19 at Hotel Istana Kuala Lumpur in an effort to raise the quality of leadership in Malaysia and the region.

The first in a series of lectures, it is an invaluable opportunity to engage in life-changing conversations with some of the most sought-after and forward-thinking leaders in the world.

It will also serve as a platform to incubate strategies and solutions in an open and constructive way.

“We recognise that the world is changing at an incredible speed, and the old models of leadership no longer apply. Given the magnitude, pace and complexity of change, MIM is committed to providing thought-leadership around some of the most topical and crucial issues affecting us today,” MIM president, Tun Hanif Omar, said in a press conference today.

“We are delighted that the Prime Minister has agreed to officiate the event and deliver the keynote address,” he added.

MIM, established in 1966, is an independent, non-political and non-profit body, and a full member of the Asian Association of Management Organisations. — Bernama